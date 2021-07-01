Bruno the Bear euthanized in Louisiana after journey across the Midwest

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — After being followed by thousands of people online and in the wild during his 800-mile trek through the Midwest in the summer of 2020, Bruno the Bear’s journey came to a sad end Tuesday in a backyard in Louisiana.
Maria Davidson, large carnivore program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, received a call from a concerned homeowner, reporting a bear in her backyard that wouldn’t leave. The homeowner reported the bear was obviously in distress.
“He was just laying out there and, when approached, he could move but just a few feet and he would lay back down,” Davidson said. “His movement was obviously very abnormal. He had figured out how to use the front portion of his body to kind of pick his body up and move.”
Bruno had been struck by a vehicle, possibly a semi, she said. While the exact time is unknown, she believes the injuries sustained were about a month old. In addition to broken hind legs, a necropsy revealed spinal damage in two locations. She said Bruno was paralyzed quite a ways up his body and had been dragging himself around on his front legs since the accident. While he weighed approximately 400 lbs. in Iowa, his body weight had dropped to 240 lbs.
She explained Bruno's injuries were obviously extensive — not just from the accident, but because he had been dragging himself for a month. She said the injuries were “not recoverable. It was not even a close call.”
LDWF personnel carry firearms to put down animals in such situations. Bruno was euthanized on the scene immediately, she said, adding that leaving him alive in a condition like that for even a few more minutes would have been cruel.
Davidson said she is “100 percent” certain the bear euthanized was Bruno. LDFW has incinerators throughout the state for wildlife carcasses — one of which is where Bruno’s journey ended.
Bruno received national media attention and garnered a following on social media. A Facebook group called “Keeping Bruno Safe” had over 200,000 members.
Sue Kline of Muscatine had started the “Keeping Bruno Safe” page when she was concerned Bruno might be euthanized trying to cross Interstate 80, as officials were concerned he might cause traffic issues. After following his journey through Iowa, the site regularly kept track of Bruno’s progress. On Wednesday, between tears, Kline made one last update of Bruno’s progress.
“I was pretty devastated,” she said. “We had lost track of him. Where he is at his paths are few and far between. He wasn’t getting sighted as much as we would have like him to. We hadn’t heard of any sightings for six weeks. We got an email from someone who lived down there to let us know.
“This poor guy had spent a year walking the country and his life had to end that way. It’s just tragic.”
Bruno had begun his journey in Wisconsin and crossed through Iowa in mid-June 2020 before crossing into Illinois and reaching Missouri at the end of the month. While he was in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discouraged people from harassing the animal, threatening people with citations if they followed or attempted to approach the bear. On last reports, Bruno had been discovered in Missouri, tranquilized and moved to a more suitable habitat. Missouri has a breading population of black bears, while Iowa does not. Davidson said the area Bruno was found in had a strong population of black bears.
Bruno was likely named after the animal actor that starred in “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean,” “Gentle Ben,” and “Mara of the Jungle.”
Davidson, an expert in animal behavior, said it is not common to see bears travel as far as Bruno did.
“When you see an adult bear that travels the length of distance and the time he traveled that is not normal behavior,” she said. “I’ve always believed there is something going on with an animal like that which we may likely never know.”