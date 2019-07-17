DAVENPORT — A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday for federal drug crimes including providing meth to inmates while imprisoned in Muscatine County.
Kelly Everett Mitchell, 47, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 312 months in prison for distribution of meth, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison.
According to a news release, Mitchell pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and phentermine, and providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison.
Mitchell admitted that while in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and detained in the Muscatine County Jail, he regularly "received coloring sheets, greeting cards, letters, envelopes and other products made of paper which had been soaked in a liquid in which methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and phentermine, a Schedule IV controlled substance, had been dissolved," the release read.
He also admitted he gave bits of the contaminated papers to other inmates to ingest.
In September 2018, Mitchell pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Mitchell admitted in March 2017 to distributing 42.46 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine to another person in two transactions.
In September 2017, he admitted he had 219.62 grams-- about a half a pound -- of 99 percent pure methamphetamine, 16.41 grams of heroin, 117.88 grams -- about a quarter of a pound --of marijuana and more than $10,000 and intended to distribute some or all of the drugs, the release read.
The two cases were consolidated for sentencing and Mitchell was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $500 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Investigation was done by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Macomb (Illinois) Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and the United States Marshals Service.
The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
