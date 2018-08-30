MUSCATINE — Campers may get the chance to explore Deep Lakes Park in Muscatine after staying in a newly constructed cabin in the new year. Plans to order the four proposed cabins by fall and have them installed in the park by spring are on track.
“Our goal is we want them rented all the time,” County Conservation Board Director Curt Weiss said, so to better accommodate park visitors, the board has changed the original design and downsized two of the cabins. The redesign will also make the cabins fully accessible to disabled campers, he said.
In the initial project proposal, the cabins were designed with two bedrooms and could sleep eight people: two in one room, four in the other and two on a sleeper sofa, Weiss said. Similar cabins were recently built in Scott County, and after talking with members of the conservation board, he learned that some of the cabins weren’t getting much use because many campers didn’t need that much space and didn't want to pay for it. Weiss thinks having more options for campers will keep people interested in renting the cabins over the camping season.
Design Homes out of Eldridge, is the building company working on the project, Weiss said. It just constructed the cabins for Scott County and has worked with Muscatine County Conservation on past builds, he said.
Changing the size of the cabins will also change the cost to build them, which will help keep the project within budget, if not under budget. Weiss said the initial cost estimate for the 8-person cabins came back much higher than anticipated at $131,000 each. The budgeted cost per cabin was $118,000.
Rising costs in lumber may be the reason for the increase, Weiss said and he’s heard local builders talk about how much the cost has gone up over the past two years since the proposal for the project was written.
"But we’ll make it work,” he said.
The two smaller cabins will have one bedroom and sleep four people with a budgeted cost of $116,000 per building. Weiss believes the board can work with the company to bring the costs down on the cabins.
Funding for the project also covers the cost of laying foundations and septic systems for the cabins, installing utilities and roadwork.
Building the cabins was one of four under the Pearls of Progress project that received $500,000 in funding from a Community Attractions and Tourism (CAT) grant. The proposal qualified for the grant because the city matched the award amount, bringing the project total to $1 million. Other projects that received grant funding: the new Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, the Westside Trail, and the Community Dog Park.
A new bathroom is also planned for the park and will be built mid-September near the beach and more projects are still in process.
Weiss said the board has continued working on plans for a new “nature-inspired” playground that would have “more of the natural look that will fit within our park,” and a restroom and shelter house near Discovery Park. He said he will present plans to the County Board of Supervisors in a few weeks.
“It’s a busy time of year getting all these projects going before the snow flies,” he said.
