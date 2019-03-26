MUSCATINE — A Tipton woman accused of killing her former boyfriend in 1992 is officially scheduled for another trial.
The first trial of 56-year-old Annette Cahill ended in a mistrial March 12 because of a hung jury. Her second trial in Muscatine is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.
Cahill was arrested last year in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Corey Lee Wieneke, whose body was found in his West Liberty home.
Cahill has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. She has no criminal history and works for a company that helps train police officers. She has said Wieneke was her best friend and denied any involvement in his death.
Cahill may be tried for a lesser charge such as manslaughter in the second trial.
The 12-member Muscatine County jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict after hours of deliberation covering parts of two days in March. Presiding Judge Patrick McElyea of the seventh judicial district court declared a mistrial.
Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren prosecuted the case along with Coleman McAllister, an assistant Iowa attorney general. Ostergren said parties had been communicating about a trial date.
He said the first mistrial wasn't the outcome the state wanted, but "it's always a possibility in a criminal case" where a unanimous decision is required. "It does happen from time to time," he said at that time.
The five women and seven men of the jury were deadlocked despite McElyea meeting with the jury to determine if additional discussion time would yield a verdict. A unanimous conclusion from the jury was required for the court to convict Cahill of first-degree murder or second-degree murder, or find her not guilty. The jury was deadlocked.
Cahill was charged with first-degree murder last year in the 1992 bludgeoning death of Wieneke of West Liberty. Wieneke was found dead by his live-in fiancee at their small, rural farmhouse.
The case became active again in 2017 — 25 years after Wieneke's death — after a woman approached investigators with new information. The woman, Jessie Becker, said when she was 9 years old, nearly 10, she overheard Cahill in 1992 allegedly confess to killing Wieneke.
The state argued Cahill had motive and opportunity to kill Wieneke as the two were involved in a complicated and sexual relationship.
In recorded interviews, Cahill said she and Wieneke had an argument the night before he died about his involvement with another woman. She said she had also been at Wieneke's home the day he was killed.
Cahill's attorneys, Clemens Erdahl and Elizabeth Araguas, argued there was no evidence placing Cahill at the scene of the crime. The argument was confirmed through testimony from law enforcement.
Cahill's fingerprints and DNA were not found in the room where Wieneke was found dead, nor on the murder weapon — an aluminum softball bat —discovered a mile away from the home. Only Wieneke's blood was found on the bat, and red fibers found on the bat were not a match to fibers from the inside of the car Cahill was in that day nor from her coat. Cahill's shoes were also tested, but no blood was found on them.
