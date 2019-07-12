{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks Sunday during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

MUSCATINE — Next week, Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Gov. Steve Bullock will make their first appearances in Muscatine to meet with voters.

Castro will tour downtown Muscatine with Mayor Diane Broderson, starting from The Coffee Belt, 210 E. 2nd St., at 4 p.m. Monday, July 15. He also will hold a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Black Pearl Cafe and Boutique, 413 E. 2nd St.

This will be the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary's third scheduled trip to Muscatine. In April and May, trips were canceled due to weather and travel delays.

Castro also will participate in the Des Moines Register and AARP Presidential Candidate Forum Tuesday in Davenport along with candidates Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris. That event is invitation-only.

Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, participated in the first night of the Democratic primary debates last month where he supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings. He announced earlier this week he had qualified for the third and fourth primary debates by reaching the 130,000-donor threshold.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will campaign at 1 p.m. Thursday at Elly's Tea and Coffee, 101 W. Mississippi Drive.

Bullock will make eight stops in Iowa starting with Muscatine on his seventh trip to the state since May 14 when he announced his run for president.

Blocked from the primary debates, Bullock held town hall events in Iowa and New Hampshire each night. 

