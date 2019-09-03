MUSCATINE — Central Bancshares, Inc. of Muscatine and Walcott Trust and Savings Bank, Walcott, have jointly announced the signing of an agreement whereby Central Bancshares Inc. will acquire Walcott Trust and Savings Bank.
Terms of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed. It is anticipated that it will be completed by the end of 2019.
The Boards and executives of both companies believe that the transaction will create a strong partnership, bringing together two compatible, community-oriented banking enterprises.
“It’s a great opportunity and excellent fit for both organizations,” said Clemens “Cal” Werner Jr., president of Walcott Trust and Savings Bank and chair of the board of directors. “Our customers can rest assured that there is a strong commitment to not only continue providing the same safe, stable banking environment that they’ve grown to know and trust, but in addition, to be able to offer additional services to our customers.”
Werner described the bank as being part of his family’s history, explaining the Werners have had controlling interest in the bank since 1946. His father and grandfather have both run the bank and he has been involved with the bank for 45 years. He said when there were two banks in Walcott, his grandfather and great-grandfather had each sat on the board of one of the banks.
“We, as a family, have controlling interest in the bank stock and we are all accumulating birthdays, so we thought this is an opportunity to participate in doing our best to make sure the acquiring bank had the same core values that made us successful,” he said. ‘The more we have gotten to know (Central Bancshares, Inc.), the more we think we have a perfect match.”
Werner cited increasing costs and requirements of operating a bank as one of the factors in the sale. He said the bank is in a good position financially and it seemed like a good time to seek a larger bank to take Walcott Trust and Savings Bank in. He said Central Bancshares, Inc. is locally owned and are committed to keeping the main bank in Walcott and the branch in Davenport operational. He also said the bank has the same conservative core principals as Walcott Trust and Savings Bank and also encourage their employees to give back to the community. Central Bancshares, Inc. also donates about three percent of its net profits to charities in its home communities. Werner also said Central Bancshares, Inc. has a strong employee package.
The sentiment was reinforced by Greg Kistler, president and CEO of Central Bancshares, Inc.
“We are excited to partner with Walcott Trust and Savings Bank,” he said. “They share our core philosophy of community banking: empowered local management and employees dedicated to serving our customers and communities.
“After the acquisition is completed, customers will not see and immediate changes. The bank will continue to operate under the Walcott Trust and Savings Bank name, at the same locations, supported by the same friendly officers and staff. In short, it will be business as usual, along with the financial strength and resources of a larger parent company.”
Kistler commented the acquisition would provide some benefits to customers by being able to provide larger loans and bringing a variety of programs, such as mortgage programs, Walcott Trust and Savings Bank does not currently offer.
He said Central Bancshares, Inc. has completed four acquisitions since 2012 and seeks to grow through acquisition. He said Walcott Trust and Savings Bank is a perfect fit due to location and size.
“As we got to know the staff there, we came to the realization they have a really good staff that will fit in well with our staff,” he said. “From all angles it will be a really good partnership.”
Cummings and Company, LLC served as a financial advisor and Fredrikson and Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Central Bankshares in connection with the transaction.
Central Bancshares, Inc., is a privately held parent company of two subsidiary banks. CBI Bank and Trust, based in Muscatine, and F&M Bank based in Galesburg, Illinois. On a combined basis they serve approximately 32,000 households and businesses through 14 banking centers, with locations in Coralville, Davenport, Kalona, Muscatine, Washington, and Wilton in Iowa; and Brimfield, Buffalo Prairie, Galesburg and Peoria in Illinois. After the completion of the transaction, Central Bancshares will have total assets in excess of $1 billion.
Walcott Trust and Savings Bank was organized in 1893 and has total assets of approximately $130 million. It serves a primary market area of Scott and northeast Muscatine counties in Iowa through two locations.
