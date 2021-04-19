Cold snap may delay morel season, Muscatine conservation director reports

MUSCATINE — With rumors of people finding greys already, Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss knows morel mushroom season is fast approaching and he will soon stop at some of his favorite mushroom hunting spots inside the county parks.

While not an expert with mushrooms, Weiss knows the distinctive shape of the elusive morels and each year goes out to find some. He said a cold snap that is going through Muscatine County is liable to delay morel season a bit this year, but hopes the coming week will bring warmer weather and with it the morel. He said the weather has been wet enough for a good year of mushroom hunting and now all that is needed is a nice warm snap for the mushrooms to begin popping.

“There are some real die hards for mushroom season,” he said. “We see a lot of people at our parks and wildlife areas. It gets people out in the woods and that is the important thing.”

Weiss said he has had good luck finding mushrooms in flood plains, but if the water is high, those can’t be hunted every year. With only a few weeks to track down the fungi, there is definitely a window of opportunity in the spring, he said. He also noted there is little rhyme or reason for when and why the mushrooms grow, saying it is different every year.