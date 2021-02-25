Columbus Junction approves 2022 budget

“I don’t know if we will need to change rates,” Huston said, explaining that decision could hinge on the bids received for the UV work.

He also pointed out the final payment on an earlier sewer improvement project loan will be made in June and the payments for the upcoming project would likely be lower than those.

Meanwhile, while water rates themselves are not expected to increase because of the water meter replacement project – which involved a citywide changeover of around 800 manual read meters to radio read units – the council could decide to implement a previously approved $5 monthly water meter surcharge.

Huston said city staff were still conducting comparisons to determine if the new meters are more accurately reading water usage, which could boost the city’s overall water revenue. If that does happen, city officials have indicated the surcharge will not be implemented.

Other budget highlights included a 3 percent salary hike for city staff; and continuation of last year’s $10,000 allocation to cover all admissions to the swimming pool, which is owned and managed by the school district.