The Columbus Junction City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a city administrator’s position Wednesday. Mayor Mark Huston emphasized prior to the vote that the council was not hiring anyone for the position.
“If passed, this would just establish the position. It’s all you would be doing at this stage in the game,” he said.
Huston had initially raised the issue during the council’s Feb. 8 meeting this year and had presented a proposed ordinance the city of Wellman had developed. He had cited the time demands on the mayor’s position and had pointed to both himself and former Mayor Dan Wilson as examples of mayors who had the time and opportunity to spend on the job.
Wilson had served as mayor for 20 years before announcing he would not seek re-election in 2017. Huston, who had served even longer as a city council member, then stepped forward and ran unopposed for the position. He assumed office in January.
During the February meeting, Huston suggested some mayoral candidates, especially those who work out of town, may have chosen not to seek election to the position because of the time commitment. He also warned that someone who is elected may be unable to provide the time he and Wilson had contributed.
Under the proposal approved Wednesday, a city administrator will be considered the chief administrative officer for the city.
Duties could include supervising all resolutions, ordinances, laws, council directives and city policies; supervising, managing and directing city employees; and performing other duties as directed by the council.
Meanwhile, the mayor will function as the chief elected official and continue as the chief executive officer of the city, preside at council meetings, cooperate with the city administrator in furthering the council policies and fulfill all legal obligations and responsibilities provided by ordinance or state law.
The proposed ordinance also includes a provision specifying the mayor may carry out the duties of the city administrator if necessary.
Two additional readings of the ordinance are required before it is finalized.
In other action, the council gave final approval for a generally 2 percent salary hike for city employees. The new salaries will go into effect July 1.
Huston pointed out the increases were included as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 budget. Council member Hal Prior voted against the resolution, explaining it was not consistent with a balanced budget.
The council also approved the first reading of a resolution establishing a stop sign at the corner of Village Square and New Heritage Trail. According to the resolution, vehicles traveling south on Village Square shall be required to stop.
Two additional readings will also be needed before the stop sign is erected, but officials indicated the last reading may be waived if there are no objections.
In final action, the council agreed to take sealed bids for the city-owned property at 118 Walnut. The bids must be submitted by the council meeting scheduled for June 27. Bidders will be required to submit a development plan and timeline with their bid.
Parks and Recreation Board Chair Bev Nielsen also updated the council on plans for an upcoming Taste of Columbus Junction 2 event on July 11.
