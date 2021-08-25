Columbus Junction Tyson plant to get upgrade to its killing floor

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Thanks to a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), the Tyson Plant in Columbus Junction soon will join every other Tyson plant with an upgrade to its slaughtering process.

The project will upgrade the process from the use of electrical shocks to stun pigs before slaughter to the use of carbon dioxide to render the pigs unconscious. According to the IEDA, the process provides a superior quality of meat.

On Friday, the IEDA announced Tyson would receive about $540,000 in tax credits to be used for the renovations on its killing floor. According to a press release from the authority, “A subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Tyson Fresh Meats is a leading supplier of premium beef and pork. In Louisa County, the company produces pork products and plans to enhance the processing at the facility with new machinery, equipment and modifications. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $15.4 million and was awarded tax benefits through the HQJ program. It is expected to create 10 jobs, of which eight are incented at a qualifying wage of $19.65 per hour.”

Tyson was one of five Iowa businesses that received tax incentives with that program.