Columbus Junction's Tyson Fresh Meats remains shut down from mechanical malfunction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Fresh Meats officials reported today that some 300 people were evacuated from its Columbus Junction pork plant Tuesday evening when a mechanical malfunction shut down the plant’s refrigeration system.

According to Liz Croston, spokesperson for parent company Tyson Foods, the Columbus Junction Fire Department was called out of an abundance of caution as the malfunction created a considerable amount of smoke initially. She said no one was injured during the incident and that all the workers were evacuated safely. After the incident, Tyson officials announced the plant would be “idling production” while repairs are being made.

“The cause of the malfunction is still being investigated and since it was a mechanical malfunction affecting the refrigeration system, it must be repaired in order to operate the facility,” she said.

The refrigeration systems store the finished meats until they are shipped out, she said. Croston said teams are still assessing the damage and no timeline has been set for reopening. Tyson hopes to have a better idea of how long it will take in the coming days.

Tyson in Columbus Junction employs about 1,100 people. The plant produces boxed and packaged pork for retail customers worldwide.