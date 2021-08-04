Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine purchases house through 'Homes for Iowa' program

“With this house, the connection with the prison build and the ability to improve recidivism rates for the prisoners is an exciting opportunity,” Schafer said. “It’s a really great project, and it really is like a win-win for our community.”

The home the Community Foundation has ordered is a 1,200-square-foot ranch style, with three bedrooms and two baths. After being built and shipped to Muscatine, the home will be placed at 704 Spring St. sometime in September.

Before the move, however, the severely dilapidated house currently at that location will be demolished. The Community Foundation is working with Hackett Construction to prepare and clear the lot for the new house. Hackett Construction will also be handling the home’s electrical and plumbing connections, as well as other things that are needed for its completion.

The home will then be sold to a family, with the Community Foundation targeting those of low to middle income — the demographic that is currently struggling the most with finding affordable housing within Muscatine.