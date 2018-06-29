MUSCATINE — In the 2015-2016 school year, there were 117 instances where special needs students at Muscatine High School were secluded.
According to data Muscatine Schools submitted to the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights, those 117 incidents were among just four special needs high school students.
Mary Richard, a Coralville, Iowa, attorney, filed a complaint with the Iowa Department of Education regarding seclusion and restraint. Iowa Administrative Codes allow for anyone — including those without a connection to the district — to file an official complaint with public agencies like the Iowa Department of Education.
"We have been very concerned about the districts that seem to be putting children with disabilities in seclusion a lot," Richard said.
A requirement of districts like Muscatine, Richard explains, is providing students a free appropriate public education. Her complaint argues that with just a handful of students with disabilities being secluded with such frequency, those students are being denied their free adequate public education.
"Anytime I see a child has been secluded that many times out of a 180-day school year, I'm surprised. They would have to have a lot of bad days," Richard said. "That’s an awful lot of time in seclusion. This is something I’d like the (Iowa Department of Education) to review."
Seclusion is the confinement of a student in a room or some other enclosure from which the student's exit is restricted. Seclusion is different from "timeout," which is a behavior-management technique that involves the monitored separation of a student in a non-locked setting, implemented for the purpose of calming.
According to the Civil Rights Data Collection, six schools in the Muscatine school district had no instances where students under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) were placed in seclusion. But the high school was far from alone.
In the 2015-2016 school year, there were 88 instances where special needs students at Mulberry Elementary were placed in seclusion. That year, only 11 students were recorded as having received such action.
That year, McKinley Elementary, West and Central Middle schools all had instances of seclusion.
In addition to seclusion, the complaint counts the number of instances IDEA students have been physically restrained.
In the 2015-2016 school year, CRDC data shows that at Mulberry Elementary, 11 students experienced an aggregate of 63 instances of restraint. Central Middle had four students that were restrained 10 times.
The complaint also does not stop at the 2015-2016 school year. In 2013-2014, Grant Elementary had the highest instances of students with disabilities being placed in seclusion. In all, 13 students were recorded as having experienced seclusion.
The Journal attempted Friday to reach attorney Miriam Van Heukelem of Ahlers & Cooney law firm, who Superintendent Jerry Riibe has referred to for comments from the public and media, by phone and email, but did not hear back as of press time.
