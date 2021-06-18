Corn in several areas of Iowa showing signs of lack of moisture

Schmitt said despite the drought, the 2021 crops are coming along nicely. He said the growing season had started off with a cool May, but that the growth is now catching up.

“Some rain would be very, very helpful,” he said. “Obviously here my drainage tiles are still running, which means that there is plenty of moisture in the soil, but at the same time the grass on my farmstead is starting to go dormant, which says that there is not a lot of moisture near the surface. For the plants that have deep rooting, it is not much of an issue yet.”

Schmitt reported there haven’t been many problems with insects or diseases this year.

Right now the corn is at the stage it is determining how many rows around the ears of corn are going to be. Schmitt commented if corn is stressed it won’t produce as many rows per ear, which will hurt the yield. He said yield depends on how many rows around each ear and how long the rows are. The final numbers of both are usually determined as the plant tassles.

“We are approaching the time of year when corn really does need a lot of moisture,” he said. “if we had the ideal weather from here on out, we would get about an inch to an inch and a half of rain every week from here on.”