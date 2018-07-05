MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council moved along in the process to construct a development for low- to median-income seniors.
Council held a public hearing at Thursday's meeting for residents to comment on the development agreement for the proposed project. Hearing no comment, council later moved on with the plan and approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a TIF district for the development.
It also then approved a resolution for the development agreement with TIF Oak Park, Inc., but it is subject to council review of the final development plan for the project.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said the final development plan will come from Planning and Zoning for final council approval.
Council approved the second and final readings of two ordinances after approving motions to waive the rule requiring the approval of three readings of an ordinance before it is passed by council.
The ordinance establishing sewer rates and collection and drainage fee rates was approved followed by the approval of the ordinance amending a section of the city code regarding establishing refuse collection rates.
A study on sewer rates and collection and drainage fees were presented to council at the previous in-depth meeting. The recommendation from the study was to increase sewer rates annually by 3 percent and collection and drainage rates by 2 percent over the next five years.
Refuse collection rates were originally set by resolution earlier this year. The rates increased effective July 1 to $20.50 per month for regular customers and $15.50 per month for seniors.
Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance decreasing the utility franchise fee from 5 percent to 2 percent. The fee was increased to the maximum allowed 5 percent to cover the loss of revenue when the speed enforcement camera at University Avenue and U.S. 61 was turned off. Now that the camera is online and issuing tickets, council approved the second reading 6-to-1.
Councilman Tom Spread was the only "no" vote. In a previous meeting he said the fee should remain at 5 percent because the city lost a significant amount of revenue when the cameras were turned off. He also wants to keep the rate at 5 percent in the event the cameras are again ordered to be turned off.
