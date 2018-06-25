MUSCATINE — After one hour of debate, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning approximately 44 acres in the Seventy-Six Township from A-1 Agricultural District to R-1 Residential District.
The land in question, between Burlington Road and 231st Street, is owned by Carol and Victor Swayze.
On Friday, June 1, the Muscatine County Zoning Commission heard the landowners' case. In the past, the power to rezone has been delegated to the commission; the board of supervisors has for the most part, deferred to their votes. That Friday, there were only four members of the commission present. When the rezoning went to vote, the motion was a tie. The tie vote is a no vote in the absence of a fifth member. The Swayzes were recommended to the Board of Supervisors.
“My son just wants to build a home there on the property,” Carol Swayze said. “He grew up there running those gullies and ravines. He has a very strong emotional attachment to the property.”
Since the land is in the county’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan as a site for future development, Eric Furnas, director of planning and zoning for the county, recommended they get the parcel rezoned rather than using getting a special-use permit.
During the board of supervisors’ public hearing on the request, Jan Noll, a resident of Burlington Road, voiced descent. Noll said that while the intent of the Swayzes was to only build a single home, by rezoning it R-1, rezoning the land opened the parcel up to further development down the line.
“The change to R-1 zoning would open this property to multiple one family dwellings and numerous other special usages,” Noll said. “I feel this is unwarranted and should be denied.”
She explained that along Burlington Road, there are less than 50 homes set up on A-1 agricultural land. If their goal is to just build a home, then Noll said they should just build the home through a special use permit; not rezone the parcel.
“I have no problem looking to the future and allowing for residential development to take place,” Noll said. “I just don't believe Burlington Road is an area conducive to future planning.”
This was the first of three readings the board will have of the rezoning.