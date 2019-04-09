A motorcyclist was airlifted by helicopter early Tuesday afternoon from a crash at Highway 61 bypass and Dick Drake Way on Grandview Avenue.
Right where the crash occurred, U.S. 61 bypass becomes Dick Drake Way.
The driver of a Ford pickup truck, who was involved in the accident, called it a "blind accident." His truck was turning left onto Highway 61 (the Douglas King Expressway) from Grandview Avenue following behind a much larger truck, and he did not see the motorcycle coming. The motorcyle hit the right side of his truck, possibly after skidding. The man in the pickup truck, who did not give his name, said he was unable to see the motorcycle coming.
Police said on the scanner that the man on the motorcycle suffered multiple fractures. He was airlifted about 1:49 p.m. The accident occurred about 1:10 p.m.
The intersection was temporarily closed down by Muscatine Police and later re-opened.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
