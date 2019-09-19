MUSCATINE — Annette Cahill was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder of her former boyfriend, Corey Lee Wieneke.
Wieneke was found dead at his rural West Liberty home Oct. 13, 1992. Thursday concluded the second murder trial of Cahill, 56; the first ended in a mistrial in March.
In all, the jury deliberated for about 16 hours before finding Cahill guilty — twice as long as the jury deliberated during the first trial. The trial began Sept. 9.
Cahill will be sentenced Nov. 22.
