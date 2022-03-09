Bail set at $100,000 for West Liberty guidance counselor accused of sexual abuse

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a West Liberty Middle School guidance counselor arrested and charged with having sexual relations with a student under the age of 14.

Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, appeared in court Tuesday for an initial appearance. Attorney Shawn Michael Fitzgerald was appointed by the court to represent Resendiz.

A preliminary hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. March 18 at the Muscatine County Courthouse.

Resendiz was arrested Monday and charged with criminal trespass; violating a no-contact order; sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The West Liberty Police department received a report on Jan. 24 that Resendiz was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. During the investigation, evidence was discovered that Resendiz allegedly had sexual contact with a student on at least two separate occasions while she was a guidance counselor at the middle school.

According to a booking sheet, photos of Resendiz kissing the victim were found on the victim’s phone. An ongoing investigation led officers to discover that sexual abuse had taken place in Resendiz's home. The victim told officers that he had sexual intercourse with Resendiz on two separate occasions — Dec. 6 and Dec. 25, 2021.

The charges of violating a no-contact order and trespassing stem from an incident on Feb. 22. According to police, an eye-witness saw Resendiz in her vehicle at West Liberty High School at 12:25 p.m., where a juvenile got into her vehicle and drove off together. The juvenile was identified as an immediate family member of a girl who has a no-contact order against Resendiz related to an investigation of sexual exploitation.

Charging documents state Resendiz did not receive and had been told verbally by police and in writing by the school district that she was not to be on any school property without prior permission.

A hearing was scheduled for March 22 at the Muscatine County Courthouse regarding the no-contact order violation.

Resendiz was previously arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a $2,300 bond before being arrested on the new charges.

The earlier charges stemmed from January, when West Liberty police interviewed a witness in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee. The girl showed police messages from Resendiz, who asked her to contact the alleged victim to find out what he had told officers about the investigation.

The girl talked to the victim at a sporting event later and inquired of him what he told police, the charging document says. The girl claims she questioned him out of her own curiosity, not because she was asked to do so. The girl's mother requested the no-contact order and told police she worried Resendiz would continue to manipulate the girl to learn more about the investigation.

