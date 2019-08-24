{{featured_button_text}}

Bill Connors, Bettendorf 3rd Ward alderman, announced he will run for re-election in a press release. He filled a vacancy in a March special election after the death of Debe LaMar. 

The special election was to fulfill the remainder of LeMar's term, which ends in 2019. In March, Connors said he planned to run again when the term was fulfilled in November.

"I have always been willing to listen carefully to others' concerns and base my decision on facts," Connors said in a press release. "... I am a firm believer that we should be responsible in spending the citizen's money."

Connors is a 1972 graduate of Bettendorf High School, and served as both the chief building official and community development director for Bettendorf before retiring in 2018. 

Election Day is Nov. 5. 

