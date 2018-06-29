Three residents of Columbus Junction were arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, according to a news release from Muscatine Police Department.
Verlinda Prior, Dora Roush and Elvira Zuniga were on a Columbus Junction School Bus earlier this month, when they took actions that, according to police constituted child endangerment, a class D felony. According to Iowa Code, class D child endangerment involves a person who commits child endangerment resulting in bodily injury to a child or minor that does not result in a serious injury.
While Columbus Junction Police Department responded to the incident, they contacted Muscatine Police Department on June 7, after they found the incident had occurred in Muscatine.
Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent said that information on the investigation and incident will be limited.
"Since the victim is a juvenile, most information will be redacted," Sargent wrote in an email to the Journal Friday, June 29. "None of the rest of it will be released other than the front of each arrest report once those are completed."
Sargent said the arrest report will be out early next week; the same timeline as the criminal complaints.
This story will be updated as new information is obtained.
—Zachary Oren Smith