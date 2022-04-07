Former Washington County teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student for a second time

CEDAR RAPIDS – A former Highland High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, now faces identical charges in Linn County.

Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Rapier allegedly sexually exploited a high school girl in his Cedar Rapids home on two occasions while he was employed at Riverside High School in Oakland. The student, a juvenile, told police the abuse occurred on Aug. 10, 2019 and again in May 2021.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. April 15 in Linn County District Court. Bail was set at $8,000.

Rapier has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee from when he worked at Highland School District, rural Riverside. The arrest report says Rapier, a language arts teacher, allegedly had sexual contact with a girl who attended the school and sent her messages by text and social media from 2017 to 2021. She was a juvenile at the time, the report said.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 6 in the Washington County Courthouse. Rapier is free on a $5,000 bond and a no-contact order has been issued.

Rapier’s attorney, Cory Goldensoph of Cedar Rapids has made a motion for discovery.

If convicted, Rapier could face up to five years in prison for each count.

