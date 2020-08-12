Fugitive apprehended after manhunt and chase near Nichols

NICHOLS — After a several-hour manhunt in the wooded area outside of Nichols Tuesday and a vehicle chase, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who had multiple warrants from Johnson County.
According to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, a deputy was checking an area where a subject had been reported camping. On arrival, the lone subject fled on foot. The subject was identified as Derek Adam Westen, 36, of Solon, who was wanted by Johnson County authorities for multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder of a Johnson County deputy two days before being apprehended.
“There is a levy behind 101 Adams St. in Nichols and it is actually state property and he had his vehicle there and was sleeping next to his vehicle when we found him there,” Muscatine County Chief Deputy Ardyth Slight said.
Slight said dispatch had received a call reporting someone sleeping on the property and asked a deputy to check it out. Deputy Austin Sink contacted Westen, who provided his real name. When Sink was requesting information from the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center, Westen left on foot and ran into the timberline.
During a search involving 12 deputies, members of the Nichols Fire Department were informed of the fugitive. The Muscatine Police Department and the Coralville Fire Department brought drones out to search the area. Law enforcement believe Westen was hiding during the search.
A member of the Nichols Fire Department reported Westen retrieved an ATV that had been parked behind Bert’s Tap. Witnesses say they had seen Westen drive the ATV there the day before.
“I think when things quieted down and he didn’t hear sirens anymore, he made his way to the vehicle,” Slight said.
Westen was heading north on Douglas Avenue when deputies caught up with him. He reportedly went through several bean fields before deputies were able to surround him and take him into custody. Westen reportedly ran into a vehicle driven by Capt. Quinn Ries as he was attempting to escape. Slight reported two deputies received minor injuries as they were trying to take him into custody.
Westen has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; driving while barred; and criminal mischief second degree. He also faces charges of interference with official acts and probation violation. If convicted, he could spend up to 32 years in prison.
According to court documents, a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy observed Westen parked in an unusual manner at the Lakeview Off Road Riders Park on Monday evening. The report says Westen allegedly gave the deputy the false name of Alex Benninghoven, but after several requests told the deputy his real name. A check of Westen’s record showed his driving status as barred and that there were two active warrants for his arrest. Additionally, Westen had been reported to have violent tenancies.
According to the complaint, Westen allegedly started his vehicle and when the deputy told him to put the vehicle back in park while holding him at gunpoint, he allegedly whipped the car around and put it in reverse, trying to back over the deputy. He then drove at a high rate of speed while being pursued by the deputy. He allegedly drove through a farm fence and many rows of corn.
He was extradited to the Johnson County Jail. Linn County also plans to extradite him on a warrant. Slight said Muscatine County would probably file charges against him but would wait until after Johnson and Linn are finished.
Slight also said they are trying to determine where the ATV had come from. She asks anyone who is missing a 4-wheel ATV to contact the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
