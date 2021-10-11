Jurors hear DCI interview with Serrano where he said he had been 'jumped'

DUBUQUE — As the second week of Milton Serrano's murder trial began Monday, jurors heard testimony regarding the morning he was taken into custody.
In a taped interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Serrano, 23, of Muscatine, told investigators he had been "jumped" at a party and had nothing to do with the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, Wilton.
Jurors also saw photographs of the Sherman Street apartment where Serrano was taken into custody, including several items allegedly used to clean blood off of Serrano.
