Milton Serrano Jr. sentenced to 50 years for murder of Chantz Stevens

TIPTON — In a Cedar County courtroom Friday, Milton Serrano Jr. giggled as the parents of the man he murdered gave their victim impact statements.
Serrano, 22, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal mischief on Oct. 12 in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, a former standout athlete in Wilton. On Friday, Serrano was sentenced to the maximum 50 years on a second-degree murder charge and five years on a criminal mischief charge, to be served concurrently. He will also serve a 10-year sentence for burglary in Muscatine County, to be served concurrently.
Serrano must serve at least 70% of the sentence before he will be eligible for parole.
In their statements, Andy and Tiffany Stevens remembered their son Chantz, 19, and spoke of the good things that he had done. They recalled having Chantz when they were 18 and raising him to be a good man. Andy Stevens said Chantz was the kind of person who would stop his car to help when he saw someone working in their yard or shoveling snow.
“This is how he will be remembered — and he will be remembered and thought about and talked about for decades to come,” Andy Stevens said.
Both he and Tiffany Stevens said no one would remember Serrano while he is serving his sentence. Andy Stevens called him an “evil individual with a long documented history of violent offenses.” He also said he hopes Serrano will be locked up for the rest of his life, saying, “Soon it will be as if you never existed at all. Meanwhile our family will be serving a life sentence of pain and regret.”
On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of an altercation had been made from a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa. Reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly carved his initials into the paint of a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief for the incident before the trial began.
The reports say that two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.
Other subjects at the scene were able to get the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party.
Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene. Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight.
On Oct. 12, after a six-day long trial, a Dubuque jury took two hours to convict Serrano of second degree murder. He was not convicted of first degree murder, which would have brought mandatory life in prison. During the trial, the prosecution brought a lengthy number witnesses to testify and pieces of evidence. The defense, which argued self-defense in the case, did not bring any witnesses.
During the sentencing, Judge Mark Lawson admonished Serrano for statements he made during the pre-sentence investigation, many of which had been read into the record by assistant Cedar County Attorney Adam Blank. These included a question about how he felt about his trial to which he said “f--- it.”
“I was just stunned by the comments that you made in the pre-sentence investigation,” Lawson said. “I don’t think you realize how some of the things you said are going to follow you forever through the prison system. I guarantee that when you come up for parole sometime in the future — and you will if you don’t get yourself killed in a fight, which I think is a possibility with you — if you don’t have that occur you will come up for parole someday and I don’t think you can imagine what effect those comments are going to have the first couple times you come up for parole.
"You are probably going to be released so I would encourage you to take this opportunity to reorient your thinking.”