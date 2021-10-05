Murder trial for Muscatine man accused of stabbing Wilton teen begins Tuesday in Dubuque

DUBUQUE — The murder trial for a Muscatine man accused of stabbing a Wilton teen to death last year began Tuesday.
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
Cedar County Sheriff's deputies transported Serrano Monday from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Ft. Madison to the Dubuque County Jail, where he will be housed for the duration of his trial.
The trial is being held in Dubuque County Court after Serrano's lawyers filed for a change of venue on April 28, citing media coverage may prejudice the case. A Change of Venue study filed with the court found a survey of 402 random Cedar County residents questioned about the case found 66% were aware of it, 55% knew specific details and 25% had formed an opinion on Serrano’s guilt or innocence.
In the court records, the prosecution has entered a lengthy list of evidence it plans to present during the trial. Jury instructions have already been entered. The records say the trial is expected to last nine days.
On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of an altercation had been made from a party at 938 Quincy Avenue in Clarence, Iowa. Reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.
The reports say that two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.
Other subjects at the scene were able to get the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party.
Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight.
Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Court records indicate he plans to claim self-defense during the trial.