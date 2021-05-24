Murder trial moved to Dubuque County after prejudice was shown in Cedar County

TIPTON – Milton Serrano Jr. will be tried for the murder of Wilton teen Chantz Stevens in Dubuque County, Judge Mark Lawson decided on Friday.

The change in venue came after an estimated one in four people in Cedar County had formed an opinion on whether Serrano was guilty.

‘In this case, the defendant has demonstrated that such a degree of prejudice exists in Cedar County that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected in the county,” Lawson wrote in his decision.

The trial has been continued to Aug. 24 to accommodate the criminal docket in Dubuque County. Serrano had already waived his right to a speedy trial. Dubuque County was chosen because it is felt that a potential jury pool will be absent prejudice and is close enough to be convenient for witnesses and attorneys. The Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque is about 73 miles from Cedar County.

According to the request for a change of venue, Serrano’s attorney cited extensive media coverage, with articles in the Quad-City Times, Muscatine Journal, Globe Gazette, WQAD and KCRG, which may prejudice the case. Lawson ruled simple media coverage is not enough to warrant a change of venue, but pretrial accounts would have to be so “pervasive and inflammatory” to give rise to the presumption of prejudice.