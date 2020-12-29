Muscatine County seeks compensation from suspect in Chantz Stevens murder

TIPTON – In addition to the possibility of spending life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, may also end up owing Muscatine County in excess of $3,400 for medical expenses when his case goes to trial next year.
According to documents filed in Iowa District Court for Cedar County, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry is requesting restitution for pecuniary damages based on Serrano’s arrest. The documents request if Serrano enters a plea agreement at pretrial or is found guilty that he be required to pay the restitution of $3,457.80 for medical expenses. According to a breakdown of the expenses, Muscatine county is asking Serrano pay $478.80 and $240 for medical examiner expenses including scene time, investigation time and mileage; $652 for funeral home transport; and $2,087 for an autopsy by the state medical examiner.
The amount is the same amount as a claim filed to Muscatine County from the Cedar County Auditor’s office. According to documentation filed by the Cedar County attorney’s office, The Crime Victim Compensation Board had received an application for compensation from the victim in the case but had not made a determination about payment. The document also asked that if Serrano is found guilty that payment of restitution be made part of the sentence.
Serrano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. May 17, 2021 at the Cedar County Courthouse. Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charge, relating to an incident on July 19 in which Stevens was stabbed to death, and that he plans to claim self-defense during the trial. He remains in the Cedar County Jail under a $1 million cash-only bond.
According to police reports, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of an altercation had been made from a party at 938 Quincy Avenue in Clarence, rural Cedar County. Reports say Serrano had attended the party with several associates. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.
The reports say that two physical altercations had occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano had allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Other subjects at the scene were able to get the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle. His associates were able to convince him to leave the party.
Stevens was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports also say that Serrano later posted a video to social media in which he described being in a physical altercation. In the video, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on him.