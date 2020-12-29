Muscatine man sentenced to five years for child pornography

DAVENPORT – A Muscatine man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s office, Emilio Daniel Dillon, 23, will also be required to pay $5,000 in victim restitution and $100 to the crime victims’ fund. Following his prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release.

The release says an investigation of Dillon began on October 2019 when he sold a Samsung tablet to a pawn shop in Muscatine. A manager brought the device to the Muscatine Police Department reporting child pornography was found on it while it was being prepared for resale. Further investigation revealed several photos and eleven videos of child pornography with victims as young as five years old. In an interview with law enforcement on Nov. 20, 2019, Dillon admitted to downloading the child pornography onto the tablet.

The matter was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

