siren3
A Muscatine man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to a reported fight in progress involving multiple subjects with baseball bats in the area of 6th and Walnut streets. During the fight, Darrion Michael Reth, 19, of Muscatine, was stabbed in the back and taken by ambulance to Trinity Unity Point in Muscatine.

Ramon Abel Mendoza, 25, of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with willful injury, causing serious injury (a Class C felony), and rioting (aggravated misdemeanor). 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922.

— Journal Staff

