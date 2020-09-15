Muscatine men arraigned on state terrorism charge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Two Muscatine men charged with terrorism after allegedly trying to drive a car through the front of the Muscatine Police Department have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to written arraignments, both Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, who face charges of terrorism that can bring up to 50 years in prison, have demanded a speedy trial for the offense, meaning a trial must be held before Nov. 15. A jury trial has been tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 19. Gilberto Castillo is being represented by Miguel Puentes of the Davenport Public Defender’s office and Marc Castillo is being represented by Shawn McCullough of Powell and McCullough of Coralville. Interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry will represent the state.

Additionally Gilberto has been charged with assault on a police officer causing injury, second-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. His brother, Marc, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two allegedly aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.