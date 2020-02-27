Muscatine teen charged with attempted murder

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine teenager has been charged with attempted murder, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, of Muscatine, was arrested Wednesday by Muscatine Police. His name was released because he was charged as an adult.

Around 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21, Hodges allegedly fired several rounds at a 16-year-old boy in a house in the 600 block of East Sixth Street in Muscatine. The victim was struck once in the shoulder. The injury required emergency medical treatment but was not life threatening, according to the release.

Attempted murder is a Class B forcible felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. During an initial appearance Thursday morning, bond was set at $300,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 9.

