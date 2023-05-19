MUSCATINE — A Rock Island man is wanted on four counts of attempted murder for an incident at Cedar Park Apartments in Muscatine earlier this month.

An Iowa City man has been arrested on the same charges in connection to shots fired on May 4 which struck a residence and a vehicle. Arrest warrants from Muscatine County were issued for both men.

Police are seeking Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Charles Edward Smith Jr., 28, of Iowa City, was arrested on a warrant. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison; trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class C felony and three counts of child endangerment, non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Moore faces the same charges.

According to court records, police responded at 9:41 p.m. May 3 to the apartments at 1816 Logan St. to reports of gunfire. A subject reported that her residence had been shot at. There had been an ongoing disturbance with several subjects throughout the night.

Police learned that Moore, Smith and another subject had exited an apartment building together and there is video of the shooting. Moore and Smith both allegedly began firing several shots before returning to the apartment. Several of the shots went into an apartment building, including going into a residence.

At the time of the shooting four subjects, including an 11-year-old, were exiting the apartment. One shot struck a vehicle in front of the apartment. The subject in the vehicle said she had been there to pick up the other subjects and get them out of the situation. The driver also had her three children inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the apartment Moore and Smith had come from and two handguns were located. One of the handguns was reported stolen from Davenport.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to file criminal charges and the arrest warrants were secured.

Photos: A list of high-profile mass shootings in the US this year Monterey Park, California Half Moon Bay, California Nashville, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Dadeville, Alabama Bowdoin, Maine Cleveland, Texas Allen, Texas