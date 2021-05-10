Second man sentenced for attempting to drive vehicle into Muscatine safety center

MUSCATINE — The second of two men who attempted to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Center in August 9, 2020 was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. He also avoided a terrorism charge that could have brought 50 years in prison.

According to court records, Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of assault on a police officer causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He had also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation. According to the sentence, Castillo was sentenced to two years in prison for assault on a police office, five years for criminal mischief and five years for criminal gang participation. The two five-year sentences will run consecutively to each other and the two year sentence will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay fines in the amount of $2,905.

The sentence said he will be delivered by the Sheriff’s Office to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.

His brother, Gilberto Castillo III, 24, received 12 years in prison late last month after also pleading guilty to a lesser charge.