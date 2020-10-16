Serrano claims self defense in death of Chantz Stevens

According to court documents, Judge Mark Lawson ordered all motions be filed within 40 days of the written arraignment entered Sept. 16 and all discovery completed within 40 days after that, unless the time is extended by another court order. Serrano remains in the Cedar County Jail under a $1 million cash-only bond. Serrano is represented by Miguel Puentes of the Davenport Public Defender’s Office.

The charges stem from a July 19 party at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence, in rural Cedar County. The charge of second- degree criminal mischief alleges that Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry belonging to another party, resulting in about $1,000 damage.

According to the police reports, Serrano had been asked to leave the party by several other party-goers, which led to two physical altercations. After the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab people at the scene.

When Serrano got into the second altercation, with Stevens, he allegedly retrieved the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Another person at the scene was able to get the knife away from Serrano. The report says that Serrano then made reference that he was going to his vehicle to get a gun. People who attended the party with Serrano were able to convince him to leave the area.