Serrano murder trial is underway Wednesday morning, attorneys give opening statements

DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos of Milton Serrano Jr. getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz Stevens, a Wilton teenager.
During the opening day of Serrano's first-degree murder trial, a jury of eight women and six men saw the testimony of Riley Kyle, the person who threw a party where Stevens was killed.
During opening arguments from attorneys, Assistant Cedar County Attorney Adam Blank said Serrano attended the party looking for a fight. Serrano's attorney, Miguel Fuentes admitted Serrano had stabbed Stevens said it was committed in self-defense.
On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of a fight at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence, Iowa. Police reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.
The reports say that two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.
Other people at the scene got the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party.