Serrano pleads guilty to criminal mischief

TIPTON — A Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wilton teen has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief the week before his trial is scheduled to begin.
According to court documents, on Tuesday, Milton Serrano entered a plea of guilty in the Iowa District Court for Cedar County to a charge of second degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. There was no mention on the documents about the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens. Serrano’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Dubuque County. A sentencing hearing for criminal mischief is scheduled Oct. 29.
The charge came as a result of an incident on July 19, 2020, at a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. According to police reports, Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry, doing about $1,000 damage. He changed his plea of not guilty to the charge to guilty as part of the plea agreement.
The reports say after the incident, two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Other people at the scene got the knife away from him. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle. His associates were able to convince him to leave the party.
Stevens was later pronounced dead at the scene. Reports also say that Serrano later posted a video to social media in which he described being in a physical altercation. In the video, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on him. Serrano was later arrested in Muscatine, and officers recovered clothes that were consistent with clothes described by witnesses.
According to a previous filing, Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge and plans to claim self-defense during the trial. He remains in the Iowa State penitentiary in Fort Madison under $1 million bond. He will be transported to the Cedar County Jail and then to the Dubuque County Jail on Aug. 20, where he will be housed for the duration of the trial. The trial is being held in Dubuque County after a motion to change venue was granted.