One man was shot in the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport Tuesday.
Police first received a call of gunfire at 3:42 p.m. Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said the gunshots appeared to be a case of an argument that escalated to gunfire.
The victim was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, but his condition was unavailable as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated
