Possible shooting at Iowa and Kirkwood

There is a large police presence at Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street, Davenport. Scanner traffic indicates that there was a shooting in the area.

 Tara Becker-Gray

One man was shot in the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport Tuesday. 

Police first received a call of gunfire at 3:42 p.m. Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said the gunshots appeared to be a case of an argument that escalated to gunfire. 

The victim was taken to Genesis East Medical Center, but his condition was unavailable as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. 

This story will be updated

