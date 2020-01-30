Two arrested in Wapello after investigation into identity theft and narcotics

WAPELLO — Two arrests have been made in connection with a fraud, identity theft and narcotics investigation, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to a news release, the Wapello Police Department and the Louisa County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of S. Main Street, Wapello. As a result, methamphetamine, marijuana and documents related to fraud and theft were seized.

Estanislado Jilpas Tamez, 32, and Anjela Maria Perez, 26, both of Wapello, were arrested.

Tamez was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, a Class C felony; identity theft, a Class C felony; counterfeit/forgery, a Class D felony; and possession of meth with intent, a Class C felony.

Perez is charged with identity theft under $10,000, a Class C felony; forgery, a Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana, both serious misdemeanors.

Wapello Police began an investigation after a report Tamez stole Social Security numbers from Perez’s family and used them to apply for loans. According to arrest documents, the pair applied for over 20 loans and credit cards.