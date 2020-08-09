Two charged with terrorism in Muscatine after early morning incident

MUSCATINE – Two Muscatine men have been charged with terrorism after attempting to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday in which the Muscatine Police Department has called an ”intentionally targeted” attack.

According to a press release, Muscatine police arrested Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, for terrorism after the pair intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had become hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both subjects at the scene.