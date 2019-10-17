{{featured_button_text}}

An apparent argument that escalated into gunfire Thursday afternoon left a 31-year-old Davenport man injured.

Police responded at 3:42 p.m. to the 1700 block of Iowa Street for a reported shooting. The man was treated on the scene, then taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street.

The man's condition is serious but not considered life-threatening. 

Preliminary information indicates there was an argument between several people before the shooting.

One house in the neighborhood was damaged by gunfire. Detectives are following up on the shooting.

Kyra Griffin, 17, who lives a couple blocks from the scene, did not witness the shooting but saw police cars speeding past her when she was driving.

Griffin said she was concerned that the shooting happened so close to the Boys and Girls Club, which is housed in the First Presbyterian Church.

“There’s a lot of kids there,” she said. “I know a lot of them.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

