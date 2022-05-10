Walcott man charged with crashing field sprayer into Durant firetruck pleads not guilty

MUSCATINE — Kent Reimers, who faces charges in connection with a crash that injured five Durant firefighters, has pleaded not guilty and asked for an arraignment.

Reimers, 31, of rural Walcott, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday. He remains free on a $1,300 bond. He is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident. The accident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office.

Durant firefighters were heading to a call for service shortly before 8 p.m. May 2 in the 1200 block of Vail Avenue when a TerraGator commercial field sprayer allegedly driven by Reimers crashed into one of the two fire trucks, according to an arrest report. All five firefighters in the truck were injured with the driver needing to be extracted from the emergency vehicle, which authorities say was totaled.

Four of the firefighters were treated and released. Firefighter Matt Fisher remained hospitalized Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

After the crash, Reimers allegedly fled the scene. Wilton Fire Department was called to help at the crash site and to respond to the call to which the Durant Fire Department had been dispatched. Reimers was arrested the following morning in Walcott. According to the arrest report, he admitted to consuming whiskey prior to driving the vehicle.

Several fundraisers have been launched to help Fisher and his family pay medical and other out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the injuries he suffered in the crash. The Durant Fire Department, however, warned in a Facebook post that a t-shirt fundraiser is a scam.

A GoFundMe page has been started at https://bit.ly/3L9Gs76.

Durant officer Brian Utter designed a challenge coin that he is selling to raise funds for Fisher, who is also a reserve police officer. The Muscatine American Legion is gathering donations to help Fisher and his family pay the bills.

"We are hopeful Matt’s medical bills will be covered by insurance, but it is unclear how long he will be out of work," Fisher’s cousin, Amy Crnecki, posted on the GoFundMe me created to support his recovery and pay medical expenses.

Crnecki also thanked the community for the outpouring of care and concern since the crash in her post.

The Durant Fire Department announced it will host a benefit for Fisher from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Durant Community Center. Food will be served starting at 5 p.m.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to Matt Fisher for a full recovery from his injuries and his family, for their healing with him," according to a public statement by the city of Durant. "We recognize it will be a long road, but a road supported by his brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters and family, and this community. We ask for thoughts and prayers for all of these five men and their families for healing both mentally and physically. They voluntarily answer the call, put on their gear, and climb onto that truck and head to any scene."

The other firefighters injured in the crash were Durant Fire Chief and city Public Works Director Jared Semsch, Second Assistant Andy Gruman, firefighter Adam Sterner and First Assistant Dan Sterner.

"A thank you is not near enough, but that’s all they ask for — a simple thank you when the job is done, for just 'Doing what we do,'" according to the statement from Durant city officials. "Godspeed to Matt Fisher for his recovery. May God hold all volunteers for fire, ambulance and police in the palm of His hand in all your future calls and travels."

