West Liberty guidance counselor charged with sexual abuse and exploitation

WEST LIBERTY — A West Liberty School District guidance counselor has been charged with sexually abusing a minor student.

Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, allegedly sexually abused a boy under the age of 14, on at least two occasions, according to a news release from West Liberty Police.

Resendiz was arrested Monday morning and has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse; sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; criminal trespass; and violation of a no-contact order.

Police say they received a report on Jan. 24 of Resendiz having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The investigation found Resendiz had allegedly sexually abused the student at least twice while she worked as a guidance counselor at the middle school.

The charges allege the abuse took place in her home, and photos of her kissing the victim were found on his phone.

The student allegedly told officers he had sexual intercourse with Resendiz on Dec. 6, 2021, and Dec. 25, 2021.

Resendiz had been told verbally by police and in writing by the school district that she was not to be on any school property without prior permission, according to the charges. But at 12:25 p.m. Feb. 22, an eye-witness saw her in her vehicle at West Liberty High School, where a juvenile got into her vehicle and they drove off. The juvenile was identified as an immediate family member of a girl who has a no-contact order against Resendiz related to an investigation of sexual exploitation.

The booking sheet said Resendiz had not received permission to be on school property.

In Iowa, second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Resendiz is scheduled to be arraigned March 11 on earlier charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was arrested Feb. 6 and waived an initial appearance and preliminary hearing and had been freed on a $2,300 bond prior to the new charges.

The earlier charges stemmed from January, when West Liberty police interviewed a witness in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee. The girl showed police messages from Resendiz, who asked her to contact the alleged victim to find out what he had told officers about the investigation.

In the messages, Resendiz allegedly also mentioned the victim’s father is undocumented, which police say is not relevant to the investigation. Resendiz also allegedly acknowledged officers told her to cease all contact with the boy.

The girl talked to the victim at a sporting event later and inquired of him what he told police, the charging document says. The girl claims she questioned him out of her own curiosity, not because she was asked to do so. The girl's mother requested the no-contact order and told police she worried Resendiz would continue to manipulate the girl to learn more about the investigation.

Resendiz listed jobs at The Children’s Place, a children’s clothing store in Coralville, and West Liberty Middle School in her application for a public defender.

Police documents list Resendiz as a former West Liberty School District employee; however, her name was still listed on the district's website as an employee as of Tuesday morning. A school district official on Tuesday said Resendiz was still employed by the district and had been placed on leave.

Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the JFACT Lab in Johnson County assisted in the investigation.

