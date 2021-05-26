Cyclists in Muscatine and beyond remember the late Charlie Harper

MUSCATINE – For some, Charlie Harper was the person who sold them their first bike, or advised them on what bike to get. For others, he was someone to go riding with, or to talk with. For the Muscatine community, he was a friend. On Monday, May 24, Charlie Harper, owner of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness, died at the age of 85.
For decades, Charlie was a staple in the community, at his business, which he owned for 55 years, and as someone who gave back when he could.
“I’ve worked side-by-side with both my parents at the store for over 50 years, and it’s something that I’ve shared his passion and enjoyment for. We try to be positive cheerleaders for the community,” his son, Greg Harper said. “We both showed up and worked six days a week together, and I learned to greet people with kindness and compassion and not to judge people, whether they have the money to buy something or not.”
An avid cyclist, Charlie was often seen with Melon City Bike Club at local cycling events and at RAGBRAI, where he supported cyclists passing through (Harper's was an official RAGBRAI shop) while also letting them know all about Muscatine.
In his younger years, Charlie cycled across America from San Diego, Calif. to St. Augustine, Fla. He wasn’t necessarily competitive, but focused on sharing his interest and keeping an eye on inexperienced cyclists.
“He always felt that you should never leave a person behind,” Greg said. “Just give them good advice, and show them how much fun it can be.”
Julie Evans recalled her first dinner ride with the bike club. "I hadn’t ridden with the group at all, and I was all the way in the back, but Charlie stayed behind me until we got to the restaurant. Thanks, Charlie."
“Charlie’s passion for cycling was very evident in his support and encouragement of all level of riders,” Diana Tank, a member of Melon City, said. “I recall countless rides where his tire changing expertise came in handy. We all appreciated having him along for his helpful advice, mechanical expertise, and spontaneous sense of humor."
Tank said Charlie was a well-respected community volunteer and leader on many levels. He advocated and contributed to trail development, serving on committees with the Muscatine Parks and Recreation advisory board, the Hoover Nature Trail, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“It was just a recognized fact that people thought highly of my father,” Greg said, thinking back on the time Charlie attempted to run for mayor because so many residents were wanting him to. “He wasn’t really a get-up-front-and-lead-people type of person, but he was someone that was in the background wanting to do a lot of good things.”
Charlie also was a member and Iowa Captain of the Wheelmen and the Knights of Columbus. He donated bikes to those who needed them, from local kids at the holidays, or to the Muscatine Center for Social Action for clients to have to get to work or appointments.
“Harper’s would take in donated bicycles, and Charlie would fix them up and bring them here,” MCSA Resource Development Officer Jenny Leirness said. “We just always appreciated him for his thoughtfulness and how generous and kind he was. He always came in with a big smile on his face, and he was always happy. He just had a knack for spreading cheer and making people feel good. We were lucky to know him.”
Above all else, however, Charlie was a family man, with six kids, eight grandchildren and his wife of 65 years, Jean.
“My dad supported all the family in different ventures we did… All of us kids learned to ride bikes at a young age through him,” Greg said. “I’m just proud to be his son, and I want to continue doing what I can to support cycling in Muscatine.”
A visitation service will be 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary and Mathias Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery following. Online condolences can be made through www.wittichfuneralhome.com, and memorials can be made to the Melon City Bike Club.