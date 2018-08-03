Emmanuel Howard, 18, of Davenport was sentenced to no more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
A Muscatine Police Department investigation showed that Howard fired a handgun at an assembly of people March 25, but no one was injured. According to a past report, he fired the gun at two people standing on an elevated porch for a residential building. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident and found to be in possession of the firearm.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.