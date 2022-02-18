Democrat from Mechanicsville announces campaign for Iowa Senate District 41 seat

MUSCATINE COUNTY – This week, Democrat Nikole Tutton announced she is a candidate for the Iowa State Senate District 41 seat.

The District 41 seat opening was created in redistricting -- Sen. Zach Wahls who represents District 41, no longer lives in the new district, which goes into effect January 2023. The district includes Cedar, north Muscatine and west Scott counties, including north Davenport.

Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith, who represented the areas that make up the new district, each decided not to run.

Tipton Democrat Deb VanderGaast, a day care provider, and Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a Walcott farmer, are also in the race.

Tutton said Wahls, who she had worked with previously, told her about the open seat.

“I had never thought about running for Senate before, but I thought why not?” she said. “Why not take my enthusiasm and my advocacy skills throughout the years and take it to Des Moines? Because these polarizing laws that have been enacted, especially in this legislative session, are just really dystopian.”

“My number one priority is to help Iowa get back to where we were in the days of Governor Ray and Tom Harken, because ‘Iowa Nice’ isn’t something just for tourists. It goes deeper and comes down to compassion and equality," Tutton said.

Tutton is an Equal Employment Opportunity Consultant living in Mechanicsville. She has been an activist for causes such as Medicare for seniors, patients and parents who have been diagnosed with autism, and students with IEPs (Individualized Education Programs). She served on the Medicaid Expansion Planning Committee, the Cedar Rapids Elderly Consortium and the Linn County United Way 211 Partnership, has been involved with the Iowa Autism Society, and helped develop the Occupational Information Network.

Tutton said she hopes to make Iowa a blue state again, and wants to fix the state’s income disparity.

“I want to make human rights a priority, and I want to work on the healthcare and education infrastructure so that our children and our underserved medical infrastructure is able to bounce back,” Tutton said. “We can’t have an economic recovery without that.”

Tutton said comes from activist roots and has a grasp on the difficulties Iowans have and can advocate for them.

“My first priority is to bring back democracy — a government for the people, by the people and of the people – and human rights back to Iowa,” she said.

