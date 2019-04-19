MUSCATINE — Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan brought his message from the Rust Belt to The Coffee Belt Friday morning in downtown Muscatine.
About 15 people gathered at the cafe on 2nd Street to hear the Democratic presidential hopeful's plans for the country which included points on the economy, health care and mindfulness.
"I want to be a president that can help us focus on what's important today," he said, "cut through the clutter that's happening in our country and have real conversations that are going to be really important for us moving forward."
Elected to the U.S House of Representatives in 2002, Ryan, 45, is in his 8th term representing Ohio's 13th Congressional District. He announced his run for president April 4 on ABC's morning talk show The View.
"We can take this country back and move it in another direction that focuses on the economic anxiety of the country," he said.
More notably, Ryan unsuccessfully challenged Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2016. Muscatine School Board member Randy Naber asked Ryan about it and how he thinks Speaker Pelosi is doing in the role. Ryan said he challenged Pelosi because he felt Democrats "needed a new generation of leadership." He said he thinks Pelosi is doing a "phenomenal job of protecting the integrity of the Congress," but overall Democrats need to change their message.
"I just think the Democrats need to get back on an economic message," he said. "I just feel like we're not connecting with working-class people because we are not talking about what working-class people think about every day."
He said Democratic voters in his district were "economically squeezed" so they left the party. But by refocusing on issues affecting rural communities, the party can "get them back." He said the five main issues affecting smaller and rural Americans are: loss of manufacturing jobs, no profit for farmers in five years, decline of downtown areas, losing hospitals or hospital services, and drug problems. To address those points, he said the country needs to look at reforming the Obama Coalition or something similar to the Roosevelt Coalition to take on the most powerful interest groups in the country.
"The only thing we've got is to come together," he said. "There's no other way to do that."
He also said, "We do have to ask the wealthy to pay more. We have to."
An "important step in the right direction," he said, would be moving the tax system from labor to capital, as well as government reform.
"We can't just ask for money and dump it into broken systems," he said and would plan reform agendas for health care, education, agriculture, environment and criminal justice systems, which he said are broken. He also said there needs to be deals for workers including productivity bonuses, profit sharing and an increase in wages for the middle class.
"We've got to start treating workers like they're almost owners of the company," he said, "like the company succeeds, they succeed."
Ryan said the health care system needs to be refocused on healthy living and preventing disease.
"The problem with health care is it's a disease-care system," he said. "It is a system that is focused on sickness."
He said pharmaceutical companies and health care systems get paid when people get sick and much of the country's health care costs are related to preventable illnesses such as Type-II diabetes.
He said the country needs to focus on food quality and how to grow more healthy food. He even wrote a book about it, "The Real Food Revolution" where he discusses supporting farmers to grow more produce and moving away from processed food.
Mike Johannsen asked him about another book he released last year, "Healing America," where he talks about mindfulness as a way to reduce stress. Johannsen wanted to know how mindfulness informs Ryan's approach to politics.
Ryan responded mindfulness keeps his stress in check, and he'll take 30-40 minutes each morning to "just be in the moment.
"It's helped me see, I think, what the real problems are with all the noise going around," he said, "and how to maybe help me focus on what are the solutions, how things are interconnected."
"I thought it was a good response because basically, when we can have the conversation among all of us, we are a stronger nation," said Johannsen, former director of Muscatine County Community Services. "And we have to understand how to be able to do that and fundamentally Congressman Ryan is looking at those kinds of issues, how do you bring people together."
"When we run to our corners," he continued, "we're not very effective. When we come together, we're very effective as a country. So that's the effort we need to be making as a country.
Ryan's message on mindfulness also resonated with Joe Woodhouse, an area dentist.
"I'm going to support him," Woodhouse said. "I think he's totally right-on on the key issues."
"For me,"Woodhouse continued, "the issue is equality of awareness, being able to be relaxed and calm around one another and have a conversation in which we can explore the truth and the solutions to our problems."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.