Janet Clark has been sounding Taps since she was 13 years old. Now, 48 years later she said it’s a privilege and an honor to perform the call during events recognizing servicemen and women.
This year, she sounded Taps at the 118th Memorial Day Service at Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, Illinois, about four miles from Muscatine across the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge in lower Rock Island County.
Clark serves on the Memorial Day Service Committee that organizes the service. She first got involved through her grandparents and parents.
She remembers her mother making wreaths with other volunteers to lay on each veteran's grave. Clark's parents are buried here now, along with other family members. Her daughters, now adults, grew up participating, and her niece and nephews are now involved. She said to honor those who serve, have served and died in service is a privilege and passing on those customs to future generations is significant.
“It’s important to teach our children and grandchildren about their relatives who were and are in the service so they don’t take their freedom for granted,” she said. “And we hope they will carry on the Memorial Day services and traditions.”
Also during the ceremony, Stef and Taylor Carey sang "The Star Spangled Banner," Ciara Watson read "In Flander's Fields," and Camden Furnas read The Gettysburg Address. Then Richard Nash and Carl Ritter read the names of veterans buried in the cemetery.
