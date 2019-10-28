Area trick-or-treaters may trudge through snow piles instead of leaf piles on Halloween Night.
John Haase, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Monday winter had pretty much taken hold in the Midwest.
“We’re still unsure of the amounts, but there’s a potential for at least several inches of snow this week. We’re just not sure where,” Haase said.
Bundle up your trick-or-treaters
Brian Pierce, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there's a possibility of snow late Tuesday.
"That will continue into Wednesday morning, probably going to a mix or all rain about midday Wednesday on through much of the afternoon," he said. Then it will go back to a mix Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, he said.
That will change to snow before it returns to a mix at times Thursday, he said.
"Given the extreme variability, that makes the forecast that much more difficult to do," he said Monday night. "There is a risk of accumulating snow — it could be several inches." Meteorologists will know more as the week progresses, he said.
Temperatures are expected to drop, too.
Pierce said Tuesday highs would be in the lower 40s. Wednesday will see the upper 30s for a high, dipping to around 30 Wednesday night.
Thursday's high may be only in the middle 30s for a high, well below normal for this time of year, Pierce said.
Normally highs are 55-60, he said.
"October snow doesn't happen very often," he said. ""It could be 32 to 34 at the start of trick-or-treating and by the time it finishes probably about 31-33. It will finish right around freezing."
You have free articles remaining.
Drivers should be cautious
Quad-City area police remind drivers to slow down.
“It takes more time to stop, and it’s all dependent on your speed," Davenport Police Lt. Jason Smith said. "Just be patient and let yourself get to where you’re going safely instead of quickly.”
Smith advises drivers to test the road surface in parking lots to get a feel for how slick roads might be. Even with light snow, Smith recommends drivers slow down and follow the same driving tips for a heavy snowfall.
“Just make sure you’re driving slow enough that you have extra time to react to whatever may pop up, whether it’s another driver or a patch of ice," he said.
Muscatine Police Capt. Steve Snider considers the first snow each year as a learning experience. Drive defensively, leave extra space between vehicles and remember to steer into a skid to help steady the vehicle, he said.
"Every year you get a slew of new drivers who have just gotten their licenses and are out on the road for the first time," he said. "People should keep that in mind.”
Snider also recommends a basic vehicle "survival kit," including a rescue shovel, phone charger and blankets or a spare set of warm clothes.
"I was once told that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear — so make sure you have the right gear,” Snider said.
Winter crime-prevention tip
He has another safety tip — this one to deter crime: “Every year we get reports of cars being stolen because owners leave their cars unattended while they’re warming up,” he said.
He recommends using an auto starter, which can be added to a vehicle.
“Because you don’t have to unlock your car or leave your keys, they’re secure and very beneficial," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.