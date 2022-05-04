Durant firefighter hospitalized after field sprayer crashes into firetruck

DURANT — A Durant firefighter remained hospitalized Wednesday after authorities say an intoxicated man crashed a commercial field sprayer into a firetruck responding to a 9-1-1 call.

Firefighters were heading to a call Monday evening when Kent Reimers, 31, of rural Walcott, crashed into one of two Durant firetrucks at or near Vail Avenue and 120th Street, according to a report from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office. Reimers was driving a Terragator, a farming vehicle used for spraying fields, according to the sheriff's office.

All five firefighters riding in the firetruck were injured, with the driver needing to be extracted from the mangled fire engine by fellow first responders using hydraulic equipment to cut and pry open the wrecked vehicle. Four were treated at the scene and returned home with relatively minor injuries, while a fifth — firefighter Matt Fisher, who had been sitting behind the driver — had to be taken by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport and was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Deb Hogan Lorenz, Fisher’s aunt, said her nephew recently underwent the first of what is expected to be a series of surgeries. This first surgery was to repair his left leg, which required the placing of a large pin.

Lt. Mike Schmidt of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said the firetruck was “totaled” with the entire left side of it damaged. The damage was partially due to the crash and partially due to the driver of the firetruck needing to be extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means.

After the crash, Reimers allegedly fled the scene while the crew of the second Durant firetruck stopped in order to tend to their fellow firefighters' injuries. The Wilton Fire Department gave its assistance with both the crash and the call that Durant’s crew had been heading to. The Durant Police Department, Durant Ambulance, Walcott Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol also offered their assistance at the scene.

The accident was still under investigation as of press time.

Later that evening, Reimers was arrested in Walcott. The arrest report says Reimers admitted to consuming whiskey prior to driving his vehicle, he was then charged with operating while intoxicated after failing two out of three field sobriety tests. Reimers was also charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident — failure to provide aid and/or information.

Reimers is free on a $1,300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Lorenz, Fisher's aunt, declined to provide additional information about her nephew, stating both she and Fisher’s mother are asking for privacy at this time. She then added that they both “appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support from the community.”

The Wilton Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it will host a boot drive to collect donations to help Fisher pay for his medical bills. Wilton residents will be able to find boot drive locations at several locations throughout the city. Residents can also contribute via Venmo @Wilton-Fire or PayPal at @wiltonfire.

"Matt is expected to recover, but not without a hard road ahead of him that could span several months," the Wilton Fire Department posted on Facebook. "Wilton Fire asks that our community keep Matt and the rest of Durant Fire in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The accident is still under investigation and we are unable to provide any further details."

